Are Investors Undervaluing TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG). TPVG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.03. Over the past year, TPVG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.52 and as low as 4.64, with a median of 5.88.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TPVG's P/B ratio of 0.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TPVG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.98. TPVG's P/B has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.80, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TPVG has a P/S ratio of 2.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.43.

Finally, investors should note that TPVG has a P/CF ratio of 6.87. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.77. Over the past year, TPVG's P/CF has been as high as 35.21 and as low as -31.61, with a median of 9.12.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TPVG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

