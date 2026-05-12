Are Investors Undervaluing TriNet (TNET) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is TriNet (TNET). TNET is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.76 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.16. TNET's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.82 and as low as 12.04, with a median of 16.29, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that TNET has a P/CF ratio of 12.26. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TNET's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.03. TNET's P/CF has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 10.38, with a median of 12.48, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that TriNet is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TNET sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.