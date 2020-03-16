Are Investors Undervaluing Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH). TPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24. Over the last 12 months, TPH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.54 and as low as 7.10, with a median of 9.94.

Investors will also notice that TPH has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TPH's industry has an average PEG of 1.15 right now. TPH's PEG has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.94, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TPH's P/B ratio of 0.72. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Over the past 12 months, TPH's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.96.

Finally, we should also recognize that TPH has a P/CF ratio of 6.31. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TPH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.69. Over the past year, TPH's P/CF has been as high as 10.23 and as low as 5.58, with a median of 8.57.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tri Pointe Homes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TPH is an impressive value stock right now.

