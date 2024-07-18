Are Investors Undervaluing Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS). TGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.29, which compares to its industry's average of 15.48. TGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 54.87 and as low as 11.56, with a median of 16.72, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TGS's P/B ratio of 1.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.87. TGS's P/B has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 1.03, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Transportadora De Gas Ord B is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TGS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

