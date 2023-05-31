Are Investors Undervaluing Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS). TGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TGS's P/B ratio of 1.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.64. Over the past 12 months, TGS's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.77.

Finally, our model also underscores that TGS has a P/CF ratio of 5.24. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.37. Within the past 12 months, TGS's P/CF has been as high as 5.59 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 3.51.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Transportadora De Gas Ord B is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TGS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

