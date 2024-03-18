Are Investors Undervaluing TransAlta (TAC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is TransAlta (TAC). TAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TAC has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.73.

Finally, our model also underscores that TAC has a P/CF ratio of 2.06. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.89. Over the past year, TAC's P/CF has been as high as 4.61 and as low as 2, with a median of 3.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TransAlta's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TAC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

