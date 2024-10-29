Are Investors Undervaluing Toyota Motor (TM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Toyota Motor (TM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13. TM's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.67 and as low as 7.43, with a median of 9.58, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that TM holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.45. TM's PEG has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.37, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for TM is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, TM's P/B has been as high as 1.51 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Toyota Motor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TM is an impressive value stock right now.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

