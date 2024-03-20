Are Investors Undervaluing Toyota Motor (TM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Toyota Motor (TM). TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

TM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.48. TM's PEG has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.48, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that TM has a P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.65. Over the past year, TM's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.04.

Finally, investors should note that TM has a P/CF ratio of 6.94. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.29. Within the past 12 months, TM's P/CF has been as high as 7.34 and as low as 5.27, with a median of 5.90.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Toyota Motor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

