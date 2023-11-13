Are Investors Undervaluing Toyota Motor (TM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Toyota Motor (TM). TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for TM is its P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TM's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.14. Over the past 12 months, TM's P/B has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 0.96.

Finally, our model also underscores that TM has a P/CF ratio of 5.85. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.80. Over the past 52 weeks, TM's P/CF has been as high as 7.16 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 5.75.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Toyota Motor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TM is an impressive value stock right now.

