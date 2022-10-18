Are Investors Undervaluing Townsquare Media (TSQ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Townsquare Media (TSQ). TSQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for TSQ is its P/B ratio of 2.12. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.19. Over the past 12 months, TSQ's P/B has been as high as 5.39 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 3.65.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TSQ has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.58.

Finally, our model also underscores that TSQ has a P/CF ratio of 3.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TSQ's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.36. Over the past 52 weeks, TSQ's P/CF has been as high as 7.11 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 3.94.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Townsquare Media's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TSQ is an impressive value stock right now.



