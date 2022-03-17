Are Investors Undervaluing Townsquare Media (TSQ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Townsquare Media (TSQ). TSQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that TSQ holds a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TSQ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.65. TSQ's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.07, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that TSQ has a P/B ratio of 4.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TSQ's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 11.90. Over the past year, TSQ's P/B has been as high as 10.61 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 5.39.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TSQ has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Townsquare Media is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TSQ sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

