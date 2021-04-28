Are Investors Undervaluing TOSOH CORP (TOSCF) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is TOSOH CORP (TOSCF). TOSCF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.82, which compares to its industry's average of 20.01. TOSCF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.07 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 11.78, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that TOSCF has a P/B ratio of 1. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TOSCF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.70. Over the past year, TOSCF's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 0.98.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TOSOH CORP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TOSCF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

