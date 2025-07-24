Are Investors Undervaluing TORM (TRMD) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

TORM (TRMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TRMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.42, which compares to its industry's average of 6.63. Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 3.06, with a median of 5.28.

Another notable valuation metric for TRMD is its P/B ratio of 0.79. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.40. TRMD's P/B has been as high as 1.86 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.89, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TRMD has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TRMD has a P/CF ratio of 2.73. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.77. TRMD's P/CF has been as high as 4.43 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 2.59, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TORM is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TRMD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

