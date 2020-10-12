Are Investors Undervaluing Titan Machinery (TITN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Titan Machinery (TITN). TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that TITN has a P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TITN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.50. TITN's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.77, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TITN has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Finally, our model also underscores that TITN has a P/CF ratio of 7.72. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TITN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.41. Over the past year, TITN's P/CF has been as high as 10.51 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 6.23.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Titan Machinery's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TITN is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.