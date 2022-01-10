Are Investors Undervaluing These Transportation Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.73, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.33. GNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.16 and as low as 3.47, with a median of 7.07, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNK's P/B ratio of 0.80. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GNK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.04. Over the past 12 months, GNK's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. ZIM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a P/B ratio of 2.02 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.04. ZIM's P/B has been as high as 11.79, as low as -21.22, with a median of 1.99 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNK and ZIM is an impressive value stock right now.

