Are Investors Undervaluing These Transportation Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NPNYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 1.56, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.50. Over the past year, NPNYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.01 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 2.02.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NPNYY has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. PANL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions also has a P/B ratio of 0.85 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.17. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.04, as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Pangaea Logistics Solutions are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NPNYY and PANL sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

