Are Investors Undervaluing These Transportation Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for GNK is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.28. Over the past year, GNK's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.87.

Finally, investors should note that GNK has a P/CF ratio of 3.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. GNK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.46. Within the past 12 months, GNK's P/CF has been as high as 74.32 and as low as -23.63, with a median of 6.92.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a P/B ratio of 2.78 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.28. ZIM's P/B has been as high as 11.79, as low as -21.22, with a median of 2.07 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GNK and ZIM look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

