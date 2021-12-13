Are Investors Undervaluing These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Genesco (GCO). GCO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.57, which compares to its industry's average of 14.40. Over the past year, GCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.28 and as low as -21.92, with a median of 11.94.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GCO has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Zumiez (ZUMZ). ZUMZ is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Zumiez sports a P/B ratio of 2.23 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.07. In the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ's P/B has been as high as 2.59, as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Genesco and Zumiez are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GCO and ZUMZ sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

