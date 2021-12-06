Are Investors Undervaluing These Oils-Energy Stocks Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CAPL has a P/S ratio of 0.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.39.

Finally, we should also recognize that CAPL has a P/CF ratio of 8. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CAPL's P/CF has been as high as 9.37 and as low as 3.63, with a median of 6.97.

Sunoco (SUN) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships stock to add to your shortlist. SUN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Sunoco also has a P/B ratio of 4.72 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.60. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 5.48, as low as 4.35, with a median of 4.88.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CrossAmerica Partners and Sunoco are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CAPL and SUN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.