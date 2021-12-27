Are Investors Undervaluing These Finance Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is First United (FUNC). FUNC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.85. Over the past year, FUNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.86 and as low as 6.50, with a median of 7.17.

Another notable valuation metric for FUNC is its P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.72. Over the past year, FUNC's P/B has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FUNC has a P/S ratio of 1.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.98.

Finally, our model also underscores that FUNC has a P/CF ratio of 7.09. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.44. Over the past 52 weeks, FUNC's P/CF has been as high as 8.94 and as low as 5.80, with a median of 7.28.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Meridian Bank (MRBK). MRBK is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Meridian Bank also has a P/B ratio of 1.38 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.72. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.45, as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.13.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in First United and Meridian Bank's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FUNC and MRBK is an impressive value stock right now.

