Are Investors Undervaluing These Finance Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Meridian Bank (MRBK). MRBK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.30. Over the past year, MRBK's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.53 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 7.37.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MRBK's P/B ratio of 1.44. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.77. MRBK's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.11, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MRBK has a P/S ratio of 1.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.02.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MRBK has a P/CF ratio of 6.95. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.02. Within the past 12 months, MRBK's P/CF has been as high as 7.47 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 5.32.

Investors could also keep in mind The Community Financial (TCFC), an Banks - Northeast stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

The Community Financial sports a P/B ratio of 1.11 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.77. In the past 52 weeks, TCFC's P/B has been as high as 1.13, as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.02.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Meridian Bank and The Community Financial are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MRBK and TCFC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

