Are Investors Undervaluing These Consumer Staples Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Greencore Group (GNCGY). GNCGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.61, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.95. Over the past year, GNCGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.85 and as low as 11.96, with a median of 14.55.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GNCGY's P/B ratio of 1.84. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GNCGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2. Within the past 52 weeks, GNCGY's P/B has been as high as 3.21 and as low as 1.70, with a median of 2.

Ingredion (INGR) may be another strong Food - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. INGR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Ingredion holds a P/B ratio of 2.09 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2. INGR's P/B has been as high as 2.46, as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.07 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Greencore Group and Ingredion strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GNCGY and INGR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

