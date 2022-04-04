Are Investors Undervaluing These Basic Materials Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Dow (DOW). DOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.22 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.08. Over the past 52 weeks, DOW's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.51 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 9.01.

DOW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DOW's industry has an average PEG of 0.72 right now. Over the last 12 months, DOW's PEG has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.31.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DOW has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, our model also underscores that DOW has a P/CF ratio of 5.17. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.47. DOW's P/CF has been as high as 11.74 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 5.96, all within the past year.

Methanex (MEOH) may be another strong Chemical - Diversified stock to add to your shortlist. MEOH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Methanex also has a P/B ratio of 2.08 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.28. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.15, as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Dow and Methanex are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DOW and MEOH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

