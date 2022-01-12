Are Investors Undervaluing These Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NSANY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.44, which compares to its industry's average of 11.49. NSANY's Forward P/E has been as high as 224.90 and as low as -5.20, with a median of 13.22, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for NSANY is its P/B ratio of 0.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.09. Over the past 12 months, NSANY's P/B has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.54.

Finally, investors should note that NSANY has a P/CF ratio of 3.14. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. NSANY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.53. Over the past year, NSANY's P/CF has been as high as 9.03 and as low as -7.66, with a median of 3.27.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Foreign value stock, take a look at Toyota Motor (TM). TM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Toyota Motor is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.42. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 11.49 and average PEG ratio of 0.45.

TM's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.78 and as low as 8.41, with a median of 9.66. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.46, as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.79.

Toyota Motor also has a P/B ratio of 1.21 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.09. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.21, as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nissan Motor Co. and Toyota Motor are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NSANY and TM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

