Are Investors Undervaluing The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS). STKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. STKS has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that STKS has a P/CF ratio of 8.56. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.10. Over the past 52 weeks, STKS's P/CF has been as high as 11.32 and as low as 5.19, with a median of 8.63.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The ONE Group Hospitality's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, STKS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

