Are Investors Undervaluing The Buckle (BKE) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

The Buckle (BKE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.20, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.23. Over the past year, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.47 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 8.49.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BKE has a P/CF ratio of 4.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.37. Within the past 12 months, BKE's P/CF has been as high as 10.88 and as low as 4.79, with a median of 7.60.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Capri Holdings (CPRI). CPRI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Capri Holdings is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.90 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 9.23 and average PEG ratio of 0.74.

CPRI's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.16 and as low as 5.57, with a median of 10.37, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.31, all within the past year.

Capri Holdings also has a P/B ratio of 2.30 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.46. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.86, as low as 2.15, with a median of 3.16.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Buckle and Capri Holdings strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE and CPRI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

