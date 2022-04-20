Are Investors Undervaluing The Buckle (BKE) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is The Buckle (BKE). BKE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.23, which compares to its industry's average of 10.42. Over the past 52 weeks, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.42 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 10.30.

Finally, we should also recognize that BKE has a P/CF ratio of 5.74. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BKE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.08. Over the past 52 weeks, BKE's P/CF has been as high as 13.70 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 8.54.

Genesco (GCO) may be another strong Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock to add to your shortlist. GCO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Genesco holds a P/B ratio of 1.68 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.13. GCO's P/B has been as high as 1.81, as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.54 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Buckle and Genesco are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE and GCO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

