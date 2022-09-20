Are Investors Undervaluing Textainer Group (TGH) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Textainer Group (TGH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99. Over the past year, TGH's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.11 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 6.12.

Another notable valuation metric for TGH is its P/B ratio of 0.91. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Over the past 12 months, TGH's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 1.17.

Finally, investors should note that TGH has a P/CF ratio of 2.38. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TGH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.03. Within the past 12 months, TGH's P/CF has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 3.12.

Triton (TRTN) may be another strong Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock to add to your shortlist. TRTN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Triton are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.54 and a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 10.99 and 0.78, respectively.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.