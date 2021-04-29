Are Investors Undervaluing Ternium S.A. (TX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ternium S.A. (TX). TX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.74 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.68. Over the past year, TX's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.35 and as low as 4.60, with a median of 11.08.

We also note that TX holds a PEG ratio of 0.43. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TX's industry has an average PEG of 0.46 right now. Within the past year, TX's PEG has been as high as 5.14 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.99.

Another notable valuation metric for TX is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.02. TX's P/B has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.52, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that TX has a P/CF ratio of 5.72. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.55. Over the past 52 weeks, TX's P/CF has been as high as 6.81 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 4.28.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ternium S.A.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.