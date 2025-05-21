Are Investors Undervaluing Tenet Healthcare (THC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. THC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.66. Over the last 12 months, THC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.94 and as low as 8.81, with a median of 13.31.

Investors will also notice that THC has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. THC's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.41. Within the past year, THC's PEG has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.82.

Finally, investors should note that THC has a P/CF ratio of 6.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.54. Over the past 52 weeks, THC's P/CF has been as high as 6.93 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 3.77.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tenet Healthcare's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

