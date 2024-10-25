Are Investors Undervaluing Tenet Healthcare (THC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Tenet Healthcare (THC). THC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16. Over the past year, THC's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.48 and as low as 8.31, with a median of 14.98.

THC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. THC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.17. Within the past year, THC's PEG has been as high as 5.07 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.45.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. THC has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

Finally, our model also underscores that THC has a P/CF ratio of 4.26. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.32. Within the past 12 months, THC's P/CF has been as high as 7.24 and as low as 2.61, with a median of 4.27.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tenet Healthcare's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

