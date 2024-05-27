Are Investors Undervaluing Tenet Healthcare (THC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Tenet Healthcare (THC). THC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THC has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.81.

Finally, investors should note that THC has a P/CF ratio of 3.70. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. THC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7. Over the past year, THC's P/CF has been as high as 7.24 and as low as 2.61, with a median of 5.58.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Tenet Healthcare's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that THC is an impressive value stock right now.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

