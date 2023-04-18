Are Investors Undervaluing Telenor (TELNY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Telenor (TELNY). TELNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.30, which compares to its industry's average of 22.87. Over the last 12 months, TELNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.73 and as low as 10.50, with a median of 13.65.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TELNY has a P/S ratio of 1.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) may be another strong Diversified Communication Services stock to add to your shortlist. VIV is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Telefonica Brasil is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 14.06 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 3.03. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 22.87 and average PEG ratio of 3.59.

Over the last 12 months, VIV's P/E has been as high as 19.10, as low as 12.56, with a median of 15.54, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.44, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.65.

Telefonica Brasil also has a P/B ratio of 1.02 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.27. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.42, as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.98.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Telenor and Telefonica Brasil are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TELNY and VIV feels like a great value stock at the moment.

