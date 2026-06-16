Are Investors Undervaluing Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom (TEO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom (TEO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TEO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that TEO has a P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.26. Over the past year, TEO's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.78.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TEO has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.55.

Finally, we should also recognize that TEO has a P/CF ratio of 1.66. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.43. TEO's P/CF has been as high as 2.78 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 2.19, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Telecom Argentina Stet France Telecom is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TEO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (TEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.