Are Investors Undervaluing Teladoc Health (TDOC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Teladoc Health (TDOC). TDOC is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that TDOC has a P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.09. TDOC's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TDOC has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.42.

Finally, our model also underscores that TDOC has a P/CF ratio of 6.35. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TDOC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.51. Within the past 12 months, TDOC's P/CF has been as high as 14.43 and as low as 5.41, with a median of 7.42.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Teladoc Health's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TDOC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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