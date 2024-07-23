Are Investors Undervaluing Teekay Tankers (TNK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Teekay Tankers (TNK). TNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.91. Over the past year, TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.12 and as low as 3.29, with a median of 4.60.

Another notable valuation metric for TNK is its P/B ratio of 1.29. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TNK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.69. Over the past 12 months, TNK's P/B has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.22.

Finally, we should also recognize that TNK has a P/CF ratio of 3.71. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.42. Over the past 52 weeks, TNK's P/CF has been as high as 4.36 and as low as 2.02, with a median of 3.07.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Teekay Tankers is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TNK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.