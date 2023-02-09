Are Investors Undervaluing TDK (TTDKY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is TDK (TTDKY). TTDKY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.32. Over the last 12 months, TTDKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.55 and as low as 9.24, with a median of 10.95.

Investors should also note that TTDKY holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTDKY's industry has an average PEG of 2.73 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, TTDKY's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TTDKY has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, our model also underscores that TTDKY has a P/CF ratio of 4.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TTDKY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.16. TTDKY's P/CF has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 3.74, with a median of 4.54, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that TDK is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TTDKY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TDK Corp. (TTDKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.