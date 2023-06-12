Are Investors Undervaluing Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC). TMHC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.89, which compares to its industry's average of 9.97. Over the last 12 months, TMHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.46 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 5.40.

Investors should also recognize that TMHC has a P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.32. Over the past year, TMHC's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.75.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TMHC has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TMHC has a P/CF ratio of 4.70. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.05. TMHC's P/CF has been as high as 4.70 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.37, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Building Products - Home Builders value stock, take a look at Toll Brothers (TOL). TOL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Toll Brothers are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.38 and a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 9.97 and 0.79, respectively.

TOL's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.19 and as low as 3.80, with a median of 6.38. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.90, as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.69.

Additionally, Toll Brothers has a P/B ratio of 1.27 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.32. For TOL, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.27, as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.02 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Taylor Morrison Home and Toll Brothers are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TMHC and TOL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

