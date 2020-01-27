Are Investors Undervaluing Talos Energy (TALO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Talos Energy (TALO). TALO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.55. Over the past year, TALO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.31 and as low as 5.69, with a median of 8.86.

We should also highlight that TALO has a P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Over the past 12 months, TALO's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.24.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TALO has a P/CF ratio of 1.95. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TALO's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. Over the past 52 weeks, TALO's P/CF has been as high as 3.23 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 2.03.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Talos Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TALO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

