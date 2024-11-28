Are Investors Undervaluing Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TCMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 21.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 32.26. Over the past year, TCMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 34.63 and as low as 13.86, with a median of 19.22.

Investors should also recognize that TCMD has a P/B ratio of 2.10. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.12. Within the past 52 weeks, TCMD's P/B has been as high as 2.16 and as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.69.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TCMD has a P/S ratio of 1.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.03.

Finally, investors should note that TCMD has a P/CF ratio of 20.07. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. TCMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 23.27. Over the past year, TCMD's P/CF has been as high as 20.72 and as low as 6.94, with a median of 9.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tactile Systems Technology is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TCMD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)

