Are Investors Undervaluing Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY). SVNLY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that SVNLY has a P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SVNLY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.73. Over the past 12 months, SVNLY's P/B has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.06.

Finally, our model also underscores that SVNLY has a P/CF ratio of 6.95. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.25. Within the past 12 months, SVNLY's P/CF has been as high as 8.17 and as low as 5.37, with a median of 6.88.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SVNLY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

