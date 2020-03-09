Are Investors Undervaluing Sunoco LP (SUN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Sunoco LP (SUN). SUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.47. SUN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.17 and as low as 8.47, with a median of 11.47, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SUN has a P/S ratio of 0.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.27.

Finally, investors should note that SUN has a P/CF ratio of 4.66. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.68. Over the past 52 weeks, SUN's P/CF has been as high as 8.05 and as low as -136.49, with a median of 6.50.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sunoco LP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SUN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.