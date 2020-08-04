Are Investors Undervaluing Summit Materials (SUM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Summit Materials (SUM). SUM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.14. SUM's Forward P/E has been as high as 55.15 and as low as 10.03, with a median of 26.05, all within the past year.

We also note that SUM holds a PEG ratio of 1.95. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SUM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.86. Over the last 12 months, SUM's PEG has been as high as 1.98 and as low as 1.86, with a median of 1.91.

Another notable valuation metric for SUM is its P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Over the past year, SUM's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 1.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Summit Materials's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SUM is an impressive value stock right now.

