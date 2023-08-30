Are Investors Undervaluing Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Summit Financial Group (SMMF). SMMF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.01. SMMF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.06 and as low as 4.43, with a median of 5.98, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for SMMF is its P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.59. Within the past 52 weeks, SMMF's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SMMF has a P/S ratio of 1.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.84.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SMMF has a P/CF ratio of 6.24. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SMMF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.06. Over the past year, SMMF's P/CF has been as high as 6.61 and as low as 3.53, with a median of 5.37.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Summit Financial Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SMMF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

