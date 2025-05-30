Are Investors Undervaluing Sumitomo (SSUMY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sumitomo (SSUMY). SSUMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.97 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SSUMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.15 and as low as 6.72, with a median of 7.66.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SSUMY has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.23.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SSUMY has a P/CF ratio of 6.17. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.80. Over the past year, SSUMY's P/CF has been as high as 10.56 and as low as 4.92, with a median of 7.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sumitomo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SSUMY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.