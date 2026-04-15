Are Investors Undervaluing Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Subsea 7 (SUBCY). SUBCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.09. Over the past 52 weeks, SUBCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.75 and as low as 10.18, with a median of 12.10.

Investors should also recognize that SUBCY has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SUBCY's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.15.

Finally, we should also recognize that SUBCY has a P/CF ratio of 7.21. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SUBCY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.46. SUBCY's P/CF has been as high as 8.18 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.50, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Subsea 7's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SUBCY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.