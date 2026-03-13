Are Investors Undervaluing Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Subsea 7 (SUBCY). SUBCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.46. Over the last 12 months, SUBCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.75 and as low as 10.18, with a median of 12.10.

Investors should also recognize that SUBCY has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.45. Over the past year, SUBCY's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.15.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SUBCY has a P/S ratio of 1.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.

Finally, we should also recognize that SUBCY has a P/CF ratio of 7.21. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SUBCY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.90. Over the past 52 weeks, SUBCY's P/CF has been as high as 8.18 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.50.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Subsea 7 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SUBCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.