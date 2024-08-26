Are Investors Undervaluing Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY). FUJHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.93 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.99. FUJHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.43 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 6.55, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that FUJHY holds a PEG ratio of 0.24. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FUJHY's industry has an average PEG of 0.47 right now. FUJHY's PEG has been as high as 0.33 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.27, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that FUJHY has a P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.90. FUJHY's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.94, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FUJHY has a P/S ratio of 0.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, investors should note that FUJHY has a P/CF ratio of 3.23. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.65. Over the past year, FUJHY's P/CF has been as high as 4.44 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 3.75.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Subaru Corporation is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FUJHY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.