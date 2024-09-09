Are Investors Undervaluing Strattec Security (STRT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Strattec Security (STRT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that STRT has a P/B ratio of 0.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.57. Within the past 52 weeks, STRT's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.44.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. STRT has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Strattec Security's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, STRT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

