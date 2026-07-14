Are Investors Undervaluing Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY). SEOAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

SEOAY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.27. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SEOAY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, SEOAY's PEG has been as high as 0.33 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.30.

Investors should also recognize that SEOAY has a P/B ratio of 0.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Over the past year, SEOAY's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.76.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Stora Enso Oyj is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SEOAY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.